Canaccord Genuity Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$7.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The company has a market cap of $695.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.