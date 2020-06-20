Canaccord Genuity Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.25

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $294.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$370.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.