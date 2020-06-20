Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.39

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.39 and traded as high as $51.44. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 7,160,148 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.60 to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.69.

The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

