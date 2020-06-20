Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) received a C$14.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

CFP stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.45. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$6.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.2608889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

