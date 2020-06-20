Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) EVP Purchases $250,012.50 in Stock

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,793,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 134,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,705,000 after acquiring an additional 422,631 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 567,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cannae by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

