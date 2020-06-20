Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.32). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $815.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,936,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

