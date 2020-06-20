Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.59. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 168,419 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

