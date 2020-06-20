Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Carnival stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

