Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) vs. AAON (NYSE:AAON) Head to Head Review

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carrier Global and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A AAON 13.37% 23.12% 18.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrier Global and AAON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.00 $2.12 billion N/A N/A AAON $469.33 million 5.92 $53.71 million $1.02 52.33

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than AAON.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carrier Global and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 7 4 0 2.36 AAON 1 0 0 0 1.00

Carrier Global currently has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than AAON.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AAON beats Carrier Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

