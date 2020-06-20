Castleark Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 44,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.