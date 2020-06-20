Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post $20.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $28.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $100.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.85 million to $105.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.04 million, with estimates ranging from $103.53 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $412.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.24. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

