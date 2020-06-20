Celanese Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,735% compared to the average volume of 219 call options.

Shares of CE stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

