Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.