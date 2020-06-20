Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 228,146 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,942.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 199,512 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

