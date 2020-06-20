Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of GTLS opened at $41.82 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

