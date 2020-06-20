Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Stacy Bowman Sells 29,596 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 29,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,410,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76.

Chewy stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -73.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

