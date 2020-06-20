ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.56

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as high as $22.78. ChipMOS Technologies shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 32,200 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 259,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

