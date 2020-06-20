CIBC Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.58.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

