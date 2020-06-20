Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares traded down 8.5% on Friday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.06, 6,545,861 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 4,286,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.