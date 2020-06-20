Citigroup Inc. Purchases 29,187 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 204.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

FLDM stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.