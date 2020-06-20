Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,836 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSC. TheStreet lowered Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.