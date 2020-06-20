Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,254.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

