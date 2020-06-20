Citigroup Increases Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $8.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $888.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

