City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of City Office REIT worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $496.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

