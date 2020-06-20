Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 16,101 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,273 shares of company stock worth $101,448. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.03. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

