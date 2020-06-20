Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,378 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.31. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

