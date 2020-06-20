Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,324 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,977.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.41 million. Research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

