Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,067 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GATX were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,076,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,813,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,991,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

