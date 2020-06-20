Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,143 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $281,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of RGNX opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

