Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,086 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,003,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,555,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 142,545 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after buying an additional 133,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

