Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $236.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.88. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $241.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Wix.Com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

