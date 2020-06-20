Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Gentherm worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period.

THRM opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.39. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

