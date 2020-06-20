Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tennant were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 109,054 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of TNC opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

TNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.