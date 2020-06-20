Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $489,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.