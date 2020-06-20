Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $496,000 Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Webster Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

In other news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $29.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

