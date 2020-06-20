Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $498,000 Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Lindsay worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNN shares. Sidoti downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNN opened at $89.83 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

