Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $507,000 Stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Skyline were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Skyline by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $23.68 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

