Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $523,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $42,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 196,932 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,079 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $4,756,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.