Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $542,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teradata were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $37.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. Teradata’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.