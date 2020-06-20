Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

