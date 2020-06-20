Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 158 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Beigene were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

BGNE stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,559.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.