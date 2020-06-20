Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 23,432 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 90.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

