Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 43,200 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 321.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,806.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ArcelorMittal SA has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MT. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

