Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,323 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYKE. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

