Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,056 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

