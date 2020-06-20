Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,513 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NCR were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $52,738,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in NCR by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822,522 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after acquiring an additional 756,454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NCR by 71,562.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 503,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

