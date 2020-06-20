Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.78.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,000.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,124.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $848.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.74. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,027.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.