Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

