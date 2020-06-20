Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

