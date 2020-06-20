Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $109.34 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

